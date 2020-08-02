Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was in quarantine, admitted to Chennai hospital

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been in quarantine since July 29 after three more staff members in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, even as he was in quarantine in the Raj Bhawan for seven days from July 29. Last week, 84 persons in Raj Bhavan, including fire and security personnel, tested positive for the virus, and as a preventive measure, the Governor was forced to remain in quarantine. At the time of publishing this story, no official confirmation on why the Governor has been rushed to the hospital was issued by the Raj Bhawan.

In the last bulletin issued regarding the Banwarilalâ€™s health, he was described as â€œfit and healthy'' by doctors who were closely monitoring his health. Regular health check-ups were being carried out for the last few days even as doctors had said he could possibly be put on no isolation, going further.

On July 23, 84 employees working in the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Six days later, on July 29, three more persons were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"As a precautionary measure to last weekâ€™s COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive. Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment," read the release issued on Wednesday.

It was after this that the Governor had kept himself in isolation. The Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation, the release said.

The Governor's office had said that none of the 84 staff of Raj Bhawan who had tested positive had come in contact with the 81-year-old Governor.

Bawarilal Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 30, 2017.

Tamil Nadu, as of Saturday, has recorded 2,51,738 cases of coronavirus and has 56,738 active cases. A total of 4,034 patients have died due to the virus since March. Chennai alone recorded over one lakh cases.