Government may ask SBI to buy stake in Yes Bank by leading a consortium: Report

Yes Bank has been unsuccessfully trying to raise capital for the past several months.

Money Banking

Yes Bank is again in the news. There is a report that the government, keen on ensuring that the troubled lender does not collapse, may ask the State Bank of India to intervene and pick up some stake in Yes Bank. The government is reportedly advising SBI to add more banks to form a consortium that could get into the act.

Yes Bank has been unsuccessfully trying to raise capital for the past several months. The bank had allegedly advanced loans which were flawed in nature from the very beginning. These are supposed to have occurred under the stewardship of the promoter Rana Kapoor. RBI refused to give him extension and a new team has been at the helm trying to run the bank on a day to day basis. Kapoor and his family have been going about liquidating their promoters’ holdings in the bank and the shares of Yes Bank have been moving southward for a long time. This new development of SBI being asked to step in, has lifted the stock.

Reports of the Reserve Bank of India bring keen to ensure Yes Bank does go further down the tube have been circulating for the past one week or more. The Chairman SBI, Rajnish Kumar is also said to have remarked that Yes Bank will not be allowed to fail. This was in January and indicates that some thinking on these lines has been going on for some time.

Yes Bank has been delaying filing its returns for the December quarter since it said its talks with a potential investor were at an advanced level. It is now reported that the results will be shared on March 14.

So far, nothing concrete appears to have emerged though the bank has retained the services of three leading investment advisors to scout for a suitable investor.