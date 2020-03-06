Government formulating National Retail Trade policy for easing business

This was disclosed by the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in Parliament in reply to a question by a member.

Atom Retail

The central government is in the process of formulating a policy for the retail sector, which will be called the National Retail Trade Policy. The policy will aim at making things simpler for the trade to carry on business and remove any obstacles that are presently hindering their growth.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in Parliament in reply to a question by a member. This was a written reply. Even otherwise, hardly anything said in the two Houses of Parliament could have been heard in the din and commotion. The presiding officers tried their best to run the Houses asking the ministers to table their replies to questions etc. This was one such reply.

The retail sector in the country has organised itself and has been fighting a pitched battle against the online retailers, Amazon and Flipkart. Their claim is that the deep discounting policies of the ecommerce giants will crush their existence if the government does not step in. The minister himself and his officials have been holding a number of meetings in the past over this issue. Goyal has been consistent in expressing his opinion that the e-commerce players should follow the FDI norms to the letter as well as the spirit and those who violate will not be spared.

The National Retail Trade Policy may have been the outcome of these deliberations where the retail sector got a closer look by the government. The retail sector itself is so vast and this business vertical has its own set of issues unique to it.

One has to wait to see how much of a help the National Retail Policy brings to the retailers in the country.