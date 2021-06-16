Google unveils new features for Android users: All you need to know

Google has announced a host of new features for Android to enhance user experience, including end-to-end encryption for its instant messaging app Messages, voice access to apps, easy access to emojis, and more. Fiona Lee, Program Manager, Android said in a blog, “From keeping your account password safe to scheduling text messages to send at the right moment, we're constantly rolling out new updates to the 3 billion active Android devices around the world. Today, we're welcoming summer with six updates for your Android that focus on safety — so you're protected at every turn.”

Here are the new features:

> End-to-end encryption for Messages: Google had announced the feature in beta mode in November last year but now it is being rolled out for all users. The end-to-end encryption feature will be available in one-to-one conversations for Message users with chat features enabled and an active internet connection. With messages encrypted, users will notice a lock icon on the send button. It is not known when the feature will be enabled for group chats.

> Android earthquake alert system: Google is introducing the earthquake alert system in more countries after piloting the feature in Greece and New Zealand. It is now coming to countries such as Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Google said its priority is to launch Earthquake Alerts in countries with higher earthquake risks, and it hopes to launch in many more countries in the course of the coming year.

> Android Auto updates: Android Auto now lets users personalise their launcher screen directly from the phone and also set dark mode. Google has also added new app experiences to help enhance your drive. Besides, EV charging, parking and navigation apps are also available to use in Android Auto.

> Star conversations on Messages app: You can now ‘star’ important conversations and these messages will appear in a separate section thus allowing users to bookmark particular messages and quickly refer back to them. You need to tap and hold the message to star it. Google said this feature will be rolling out to the Messages app in the coming weeks.

> Easy access to Emoji stickers: A new section in Emoji Kitchen stickers now lets you access the stickers that you used recently. GBoard users will receive contextual suggestions in Emoji Kitchen when they type a message. Google said in the blog that contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions are available in Gboard beta as of today and will be coming to all Gboard users this summer for messages written in English, Spanish and Portuguese on devices running Android 6.0 and above.

> Access apps using voice: You can now ask Google to open any app on your phone or search for your favourite apps using your voice. Google’s Voice Access app now comes with gaze detection which means that it will only take command from you if you are looking into the screen. This feature is currently in beta mode and will be made available soon.