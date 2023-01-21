From Google to Twitter: List of tech giants that did layoffs recently

According to reports, the layoffs in the tech industry have increased by 649% in 2022 with almost 97,171 people losing their jobs across the world.

Tech giants have been laying off its employees across the world in light of rising inflation and economic recession. According to reports, the layoffs in the tech industry have increased by 649% in 2022 with almost 97,171 people losing their jobs across the world. This is the highest job cuts the tech industry has seen since the dot com crash more than 20 years ago. Even the big names like Twitter and Meta have not been immune to the layoffs. Here is a list of all the major tech companies that laid off people and/or plans to reduce its workforce:

1. Google

On January 20, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company plans to reduce its workforce by 12,000 roles across the world. In an email sent to the entire company, Pichai informed Google employees that the affected people in the USA have already been informed and the process is underway in other countries around the world. This is the largest layoff in Google’s 25 year history.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella announced on January 18 that the company plans on cutting down 10,000 jobs, or 5% of its workforce. Late last year, the company said that it plans on laying off at least 1000 people. The CEO said that this decision had to be made because of “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

3. Meta

For the first time since the company was founded, Meta announced in November 2022 that it was going to lay off 11,000 workers, which is nearly 13% of its workforce. The company is expected to lay off people across its businesses including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. The company is also implementing a hiring freeze for the upcoming year.

4. Twitter

Since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company in November 2022, nearly half of its workforce has been laid off, including the former CEO Parag Agarwal and legal and police head Vijaya Gadde. Reports said that several of them were not given a notice of the layoffs and they were simply locked out of their work emails and Slack accounts. Several privacy and compliance officers also resigned after Musk took over.

5. Amazon

While the e-commerce giant has not laid off its employees yet, it has paused “incremental hiring” across its workforce. Wall Street Journal reported in November 2022 that employees in unprofitable units to look for employment elsewhere. In December, it was also reported that those who are working in the hardware teams of Kindle, Halo and Alexa were at high risk of layoffs.