Google to turn on 2-factor authentication by default for 150 million users

The search engine giant originally introduced its effort to auto-enroll users into the two-factor authentication system back in May.

Atom CYBERSECURITY

Google has announced that it is planning to auto-enroll 150 million users into the company's "two-step verification" system by the end of this year. With 2FA/2SV, when entering the password to open an app the user will receive a text message on their personal device with a unique one-time code to verify identity and open the app.

"By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on," the company said in a blog post. Google says that two-step verification is "one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks".

The search engine giant originally introduced its effort to auto-enroll users into the two-factor authentication system back in May.

iOS device owners can use Chrome to autofill saved passwords in their other apps as well, and Google says they will soon be able to use Chrome's password generation tool for any iOS app.

"We also recognise that today's 2SV options aren't suitable for everyone, so we are working on technologies that provide a convenient, secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long-term," the firm noted.

In addition, Google has also shared the details of its Inactive Account Manager, which aims to better protect digital accounts after people stop using them.

The Inactive Account Manager, available under My Account settings, allows users to determine when an account should be considered inactive, whom to notify and what to share when an account is inactive.

Meanwhile, on October 2, it was said that Google has stopped working on its Plex service, which aimed to let users do their banking through the Google Pay app, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

The service was supposed to let users sign up for checking or savings accounts offered by a variety of traditional banks that the user would then manage through the app.