Google set to launch new Chrome browser for MacBooks with Apple’s M1 chip

This Chrome version will operate natively on Apple’s ARM-based devices.

Atom Google

Google plans to launch a new Chrome browser for new MacBooks having Apple’s M1 chip. This Chrome version will operate natively on Apple’s ARM-based devices. On all new MacBooks, whenever a user tries to download and install Chrome, it will give the option of opting for a version of Mac with Intel chip or Mac with Apple chip, as confirmed by Chrome product manager Mark Chang.

Users may find some inconvenience in using the new version of Chrome which has been already been rolled out, since there are stability issues. “Earlier today, we updated our Chrome download page to include a new version of Chrome optimised for new macOS devices featuring an Apple processor. We’ve discovered that the version of Chrome made available for download today may crash unexpectedly. This should only affect users who have installed Chrome today, and only on new macOS devices with an Apple processor,” wrote Google on its support page.

Google said it will unveil an improved version soon. New MacBook users are advised to select “Mac with Intel chip” when downloading Chrome. A new version of Chrome may help it run more efficiently on new MacBooks with M1 chips since Chrome is generally considered to be resource-intensive.

Google recently revealed that it has achieved the biggest gain in the Chrome browser performance in years in October owing to several under-the-hood improvements. According to Google, Chrome now starts up to 25% faster, loads pages up to 7% faster, while using less power and computer memory than before.

Chrome now prioritises active tabs versus everything that's open -- reducing CPU usage by up to 5 times and extending battery life by up to 1.25 hours.

Google said it is adding tab search to the toolbox. The users will now be able to see a list of open tabs -- regardless of the window they're in -- then quickly type to find the one they need. The feature is coming first to Chromebooks, then to other desktop platforms soon.