Google pushes plan to block third-party cookies on Chrome till 2023

British regulators have been investigating Google's plans, and to resolve the UK probe, the company has offered the country's competition watchdog a role in overseeing the cookie phase-out.

Google says it is delaying plans to phase out Chrome browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes, because it needs more time to develop a replacement system. The tech giant said on June 24, Thursday that proposals to remove the so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back to late 2023, nearly two years later than planned.

“We need to move at a responsible pace, allowing sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services,” said Vinay Goel, the director of privacy engineering for Chrome, in a blog post.

Third-party cookies are snippets of code that log user info and are used by advertisers to more effectively target their campaigns, thereby helping fund free online content such as newspapers and blogs. However, they've also been a longstanding source of privacy concerns because they can be used to track users across the internet.

Google is retiring third-party cookies as it overhauls Chrome to tighten privacy, but the proposals have shaken up the the online advertising industry, raising fears that replacement technology will leave even less room for online ad rivals.

European Union and British regulators have been investigating Google's plans, known as Privacy Sandbox. To resolve the UK probe, the company has offered the country's competition watchdog a role overseeing the cookie phaseout.

Vinay Goel also said that Google aims to have the new technology available by the end of 2022 for developers to start adopting it. And this would allow third-party cookies to be phased out of Chrome over three months ending in late 2023.

One of the leading ideas to replace third-party cookies is a technique that hides users in large online groups based on their interests, but while keeping web browsing histories on devices to maintain privacy.

