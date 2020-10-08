Google to now automatically alert users on critical issues within apps

The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so the users can always be sure they're coming from Google.

Atom News

Google is set to roll out a new safety feature that will automatically issue an alert within the Google app people are using and help them address it, and the users donâ€™t need to check email or phone alerts for a suspected hack or a compromise.

The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so the users can always be sure they're coming from Google.

"We'll begin a limited roll out in the coming weeks and plan to expand more broadly early next year," said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Vice President of Product, Privacy at Google.

Currently, Google uses Android alerts to notify people about critical issues with their Google Accounts, like a suspected hack.

"The tech giant saw a 20-fold increase in the number of people that engaged with these new notifications within an hour of receiving them, compared to email," Roy-Chowdhury said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Safe browsing protects more than four billion devices, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing attempts every day, and Google Play Protect scans over 100 billion apps every day for malware and other issues.

Google said that its refreshed Safety Centre is now live in the US and coming soon globally.

In Google Assistant, the company is going to introduce a Guest mode -- a new way to use Assistant on home devices.

"With an easy voice command, you can turn on Guest mode, and your Assistant interactions while in this mode won't be saved to your account," said Roy-Chowdhury.

You can turn off Guest mode at any time to get the full, personalised Google Assistant experience again.

"In addition, you always have the ability to go back and delete what you said to the Assistant just using your voice".

Google answers more than three million privacy and security questions per month, globally.

In Android 11, Google will now generate Smart Replies, including emoji recommendations, from on-device system intelligence, meaning the data is never shared with Gboard or Google.