Google moves Delhi HC against leak of confidential CCI report

A media report stated that CCI's investigation arm found that Google allegedly indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android in a 750-page report.

Google has filed a writ with the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India over a confidential report that was leaked, the company said in a statement on Thursday, September 23. This came after the Times of India reported the findings of a CCI report that is yet to be made public, which alleged that Google was found to be guilty of abusing its dominance.

In its statement, Google said that an interim fact-finding report which is confidential and was submitted by the Director General’s office to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) pertaining to an investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements was leaked to the media and that the company has not received or reviewed the report.

“Today, Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners,” the company said.

Google added that the findings of the interim report are not the final decision of the CCI and that the submission is an “interim procedural step”. “Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG’s findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations,” it said.

An exclusive of the Times of India stated that CCI's investigation arm, the Director General (DG), found that Google allegedly indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android in a 750-page report. This came after the CCI ordered a probe into Google in early 2019 after prima facie finding alleged violation of competition norms.

As per the Times of India, Google was found guilty of stifling competition and innovation. The report said that this was to the detriment of the market as well as consumers as it dominates in search, music as well as other services. The report added that Google has allegedly imposed one-sided contracts on devices and app makers.

Commenting on the petition with the high court, a Google spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with.”