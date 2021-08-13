Google Meet users can now add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, mute participants

Google said it is expanding meeting moderation controls in its video chat app Meet with several highly-requested features.

Atom tech shorts

Google Meet users can now add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, limit who can share their screen, send chat messages, mute all users and end meetings.

Google said it is expanding meeting moderation controls in its video chat app Meet with several highly-requested features.

"You'll now be able to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, allowing them to access and utilise the host controls," the company said in an update.

"Use the â€˜Quick access' setting to easily control who needs to request permission to join a meeting," it added.

Previously, these safety features were only available to Google Workspace for Education customers.

These controls will now be available for all Google Meet users on the desktop and mobile.

"Additionally, delegated co-hosts can handle responsibilities such as muting participants, launching polls and managing Q&As, giving you more time to focus on leading discussions and guiding attendees through presentations," said Google.

When enabled, hosts can now limit who can share their screen, limit who can send chat messages, mute all with one click and end the meeting for all,

For applicable Google Workspace editions, Meeting hosts can share hosting privileges with other meeting participants â€” up to 25 per meeting â€” by granting them host controls in the People panel.

The quick access control will be on by default. When quick access is enabled, meeting participants from your domain can automatically join the meeting from a mobile or desktop device, and by dialing in, informed Google.

For admins, in the coming weeks, Google will introduce a setting that controls whether the Host Management settings will be on or off by default.