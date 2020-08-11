Google launches ‘People Cards’: Virtual visiting cards can be seen on Search

People Cards allow users to have a card that shows their location, profession and more when someone looks for their name on Google Search.

Atom Social Media

You can now have a virtual business card on Google, with Google rolling out a new feature that allows anyone looking to build an online search presence to add themselves to search. The feature, titled People Cards, allows you to highlight your website or social profiles that you want people to visit.

When one searches on Google for someone famous, details about them is easily found in a panel on the right side, along with the source of that information. The same isn’t the case for everyone. Lauren Clark, Product Manager at Google Search, wrote, “It’s not always easy to find the person or information that you’re looking for. After all, there are many people who share the same name, and it’s hard to know who’s who on the internet.”

To create a card, once you’re signed into your Google account, either search for your name in Google search or type in ‘add me to Search’, and tap on the prompt.

It allows you to add your name, occupation, location, about, work, education, hometown, website, email, social links, and phone number.

“To start building your people card, you can choose to include the image from your Google account, add a description of yourself, links to your website or social profiles, and, if you want, a phone number or email address. The more information you provide, the easier it is for people to find you,” Clark said.

One people card is allowed per account, and a phone number is required to authenticate. Google said that there are also checks against abusive or spam comment, and information about low quality or impersonators can be flagged to Google. These cards can also be deleted by the user if the user doesn’t want it to appear on Search anymore.

Google said that the module will have the person’s name, profession and location. This also takes care of the problem of multiple people with the same name as you will be shown multiple modules and you can pick.

“For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them,” Clark wrote.

This rolls out in India from Tuesday, and is available on Google Search on mobile.