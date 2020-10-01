Nearly two weeks after Google removed Paytm from the Play Store for violating its policies, food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have reportedly received notices from Google that the in-app gamification feature used by the apps violate Google’s Play Store guidelines.

Google has reportedly issued a notice to both companies to comply with guidelines by Thursday, which was then extended.

Swiggy and Zomato have been running massive IPL campaigns, as the sporting event is expected to considerably increase order volume for both the food delivery players.

Zomato reportedly confirmed the development and said that it has already re-aligned its business to comply with the guidelines.

“We are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google’s guidelines. We will be replacing Zomato Premier League with a more exciting program by this weekend,” a company spokesperson said.

Zomato was running the Zomato Premier League where users could earn cashbacks by making predictions about the IPL match happening on a particular day. Zomato has run this feature in the past years as well.

Meanwhile Swiggy has reportedly asked Google for more clarity on its policies, and meanwhile has paused its in-app gamification products. While Swiggy wasn’t running a game like Zomato, it was offering massive discounts under ‘Match Day Mania offers’ on game days.

The restaurant industry, which was hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic is pinning hopes on the IPL to boost home delivery, with there not being an option of watching the match live in the stadium. According to an Economic Times report, restaurant chains expect home delivery orders to increase by as much as 30%.

This development also comes at a time when Google is facing severe backlash in the country from the developer and startup ecosystem over its policy of using only Google’s payment system for all in-app purchases of apps on the Play Store, which gives it 30% commission on each transaction .

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) called a meeting of its founder members very soon to deliberate on the situation.

"Just because Google owns the gate and the gateway to the digital ecosystem of this country, they should not act arbitrarily and enforce their rules and regulations which are contrary to our country's laws," Vishwas Patel, Founder, CCAvenues and Chairman, Payments Council of India told IANS.

Prior to this, Google removed Paytm and Paytm First Games temporarily from the Play Store for violating its gambling policy. While the app was back in a few hours, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm cried foul over Google enforcing “arbitrary” bans despite being compliant with local laws.

The startup ecosystem too, rallied in support of Vijay, calling out on the dominance of Google in India.