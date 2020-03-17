Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube join hands to fight misinformation on COVID-19

The tech giants, which also include LinkedIn, Microsoft and Reddit said in a joint statement that they are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts.

Global tech giants Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube have come together amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help fight the fake news and misinformation related to the outbreak.

The tech giants have said in a joint statement that they are working closely on response efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe,” they said in the joint statement.

Facebook has also said that it has taken several steps since the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency in January. These steps include limiting misinformation and harmful content about COVID-19.

It is also prohibiting ads intended to create panic or imply that certain products guarantee a cure or prevent people from contracting the coronavirus. Facebook has also temporarily banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks.

Instagram said in a statement that it is removing known harmful misinformation related to COVID-19, and when someone taps on a hashtag related to COVID-19, Instagram is showing resources from WHO, CDC and local health authorities.

“We’re also sending posts that may be misleading to our fact-checking partners for review, blocking and restricting hashtags being used to spread misinformation and banning ads exploiting the situation,” Instagram said.

Facebook is also matching $20 million in donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts and giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their response, along with other in-kind support.

Google too, is blocking ads that are attempting to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that Google is partnering with the US government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide.

It is also helping people find timely and useful information through Search, Maps and YouTube.

“ Right now on the Google homepage we’re promoting the “Do the Five” campaign to raise awareness of simple measures people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the WHO. In the first 24 hours, these tips have already been seen by millions in the U.S. We’ve added more useful information to our COVID-19 SOS Alerts, including links to national health authority sites and a map of affected areas from the WHO,” Pichai said in a blogpost. with misleading coronavirus information using its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology.



"We continue to remove videos that promote medically unproven methods to prevent coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment. On Google Maps, our automated and manual review systems continue to take down false and harmful content such as fake reviews and misleading information about healthcare locations," Pichai said.