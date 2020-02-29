Google employee down with coronavirus, company announces travel curbs

A Google employee in Switzerland has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, as tech giants like Amazon announced travel restrictions for employees amid growing fears of a pandemic.

According to a report in the NPR, the Google employee was in its Zurich office "for a limited time" before showing COVID-19 symptoms."We can confirm that one employee from our Zurich office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. They were in the Zurich office for a limited time, before they had any symptoms," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have taken - and will continue to take - all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety," the spokesperson added.

The company said it has not shut down its Zurich office but has restricted employees to travel to Iran, Italy and China and is set to expand the travel curb to Japan and South Korea next month.

Google has also cancelled its 'Global News Initiative' summit in northern California in April while Facebook has also called off its flagship F8 developer conference in May.

"We regret that we have to cancel our global Google News Initiative summit but the health and wellbeing of our guests is our number one priority," said the company in a statement given to CNN.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said that the risk of global impact from the virus was "very high" as the coronavirus reached 57 countries.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company has put a restriction on all non-essential travel.

The death toll due to the outbreak in China has risen to 2,835, health authorities said on Saturday, while the number of confirmed cases increased to 79,251.

Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises operating in India have so far suffered losses of over $50 million due to the coronavirus outbreak and are likely to be impacted further, according to Alen Wang, Chairman, Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in India.

The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in India is a major stakeholder in Indo-China bilateral trade relations.

Speaking at a roundtable on coronavirus and India-China relations, Wang said: "According to estimated statistics from our chamber, till now 2,000 people of Chinese enterprises are staying in India and the loss to Chinese companies is over $50 million and we believe it is still increasing."

Several Chinese companies, including technology firms, have operations in India with a major presence. The outbreak and spread of coronavirus has affected trade between the two countries besides hitting imports from China.

China is a major source of supplies for several industries in India, including electronics and automotive, among others.