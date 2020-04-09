Google bans video conferencing app Zoom from employee laptops

Meanwhile, Zoom has been sued by one of its shareholders who alleged that the company kept some of its security flaws hidden.

Atom Data Security

Following widespread reports of the video conferencing app, Zoom being not safe, Google Inc has banned the app from the laptops of its employees. There have been reports of uninvited guests “gatecrashing” into the virtual meetings of executives with the lockdown in place. The Zoom app has seen a steep climb in the number of downloads as well as the usage hours across the world. There have also been complaints that the app is sending personal data to Facebook since it used one of Facebook’s software development kits (SDK).

Meanwhile, the CEO of Zoom wrote a piece confirming that they do have this security issue and that their team along with some outsourced experts is working on fixing the bugs. He had indicated that the process may take about a month.

Google has sent a formal communication to Zoom that it will not run the app on its corporate computers. If employees are using Zoom on their mobiles or tablets and browsers, that would be their call and Google may have no objections there.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, on Tuesday alleged that Zoom failed to disclose some vulnerabilities and that the services did not provide end-to-end encryption.

Investor Michael Drieu filed the class action suit even as several organisations including the New York City's Department of Education started banning the usage of the app for remote learning and working from home purposes.

Zoom, came under the scanner for security lapses after its usage skyrocketed due to the widespread COVID-19 restrictions across the world.

Zoom started facing criticism as reports of "Zoombombing" and other privacy issues started surfacing from different parts of the world.

"Zoomraiding" or "Zoombombing" refers to a type of online harassment in which hate speech, pornography or other inappropriate content is suddenly flashed by disrupting a video call on Zoom.

With IANS inputs