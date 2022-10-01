‘Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts’: Tributes pour in for Kodiyeri

Kodiyeri’s cremation would take place at Payyambalam in Kannur, his home district on Monday.

Colleagues in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and senior politicians across political parties have condoled the death of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away at a Chennai hospital on October 1, Saturday. “He uncompromisingly fought against sectarian and religious bigotry, respecting equality for all, justice and emancipation. His balanced approach and affable demeanour has weathered many crises,” tweeted Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPI(M).

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that Kodiyeri was loved by all for his mild manners and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. "His contributions as a former minister and a leader who actively engaged in social issues will always be remembered. Salvation to the soul," the Governor said in his condolence message

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tributes to the departed leader on Saturday night at the Apollo hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last. “Comrade Kodiyeri was an unyielding personality and was even jailed under MISA during the Emergency in 1975. My heartfelt condolences to his family and CPI(M) comrades,” Stalin tweeted.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Adieu dear Balakrishnetta," wrote Kerala Assembly speaker AN Shamseer on Facebook.

K Sudhakaran, chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee said Kodiyeri was a leader who embraced secular values. “He was an outstanding administrator too. His loss is irrecoverable for the CPI(M). He had kept personal relationships warm even when his political ideology was different,” Sudhakaran recalled.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu tweeted that time will always remember Kodiyeri as the great leader of the Communist Party, who led it in the days of crisis. “Comrade Kodiyeri led the party in countering the most flagrant right-wing propaganda in the same spirit that he had led the student movement in Kerala during the Emergency. Till his last days, he lovingly instilled faith and strength in the workers at all levels of the party, even as he maintained his strictness in the organisation. At a time when democracy and secularism are facing huge challenges, the leadership model shown by Comrade Kodiyeri in parliamentary work and mass organisation work stands out. I pay my last respects.. Red salute,” the tweet read.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that CPI(M) has lost a strong leader with the passing away of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. “I had been in contact with Kodiyeri while working in student and youth movements. His life was devoted to the party. Kodiyeri was always friendly and had an unfailing smile. He also had many friends at other parties as well,” Chennithala said . adding that he has done excellent work as a minister as well.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan recalled Kodiyeri as a complete politician. “He breathed politics. A lovable personality with a smile and kind words, he extended his friendship beyond the party,” Satheesan recalled.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was a leader who was accepted by all, even by those politically opposed to him. "He won the respect of all by his loving attitude," said Oommen Chandy.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former CPI(M) State Secretary Shri Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was the smiling face of CPI(M) and managed to maintain friendship even with his political opponents. His demise is a great loss to the Communist Party and Kerala politics. Condolences to his family and colleagues," said K Surendran, State President of BJP in Kerala.

CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran said Comrade Kodiyeri's demise is a huge loss to all Leftist and democratic organisations in the country. “A strong leader of the working class movement bid us farewell today. He loved the party, lived for the party and reached the highest position in the party," said Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

VP Sanu, national President of the Students Federation of India tweeted: "Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has left us; the memories of his struggles will shine forever."