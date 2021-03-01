The 78th edition of The Golden Globes, an international award festival for films and television series, took place on February 28, 2021 (March 1 for India). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards show was telecast on TN and online. This year, the event was hosted by actor Tina Fey from Rainbow Room in New York and co-hosted by Parks and Recreation fame Amy Poehler from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The show was available to watch on NBC channel and to stream online on AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In India, it was telecast on Comedy Central India, Vh1 and Colours Infinity.
This year, the movies that released on OTT platforms had a great run at the awards show and Netflixâ€™s historical drama The Crown bagged the highest number of awards. The show won awards in four major categories, this included Best Television Series (Drama). Actors Emma Corin, Josh Oâ€™ Connor and Gillian Anderson won awards for essaying the roles of princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher respectively.
Canadian sitcom Schittâ€™s Creek had five nominations and won an award under the Best Television Series (musical or comedy) category. Actor Catherine Oâ€™ Hara who played the role of Moira Rose in Schittâ€™s Creek bagged the award for Best Actress in a Television series. Drama series Ozark and psychological thriller The Undoing had four nominations each but did not win any awards.
Chloe Zhaoâ€™s Nomadland, a drama on the life of a woman who was rendered homeless crossing to hit the road in her trailer, and Sacha Baron Cohen's satire Borat 2 won the award for the Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy). Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao also won the award for best director and became the only second woman director and the first woman director of Asian descent to bag the award at the Golden Globes.
Netflix's popular chess adaptation series The Queenâ€™s Gambit won two awards. Lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy won an award for Best Actress in limited television series. The show also won the award for Best Limited Series.
Late actor Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his work in Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom. The actorâ€™s wife Simone Boseman accepted the award on his behalf. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages and wishes for the Black Panther star.
Here's the full list of winners under different categories at the Golden Globes:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Motion Picture â€” Animated
Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Screenplay â€” Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Original Song â€” Motion Picture
'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead
Best Original Score â€” Motion Picture
Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Drama
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Motion Picture â€” Foreign Language
Minari
Best Television Series â€” Drama
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Director â€” Motion Picture
ChloÃ© Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture â€” Drama
Nomadland