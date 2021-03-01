Become a Member

The 78th edition of the Golden Globes was hosted virtually by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

An image from Netflix series The Crown on the left and drama film Nomadland on the right
Flix Entertainment Monday, March 01, 2021 - 19:39
TNM Staff

The 78th edition of The Golden Globes, an international award festival for films and television series, took place on February 28, 2021 (March 1 for India). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards show was telecast on TN and online. This year, the event was hosted by actor Tina Fey from Rainbow Room in New York and co-hosted by Parks and Recreation fame Amy Poehler from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.  

The show was available to watch on NBC channel and to stream online on AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In India, it was telecast on Comedy Central India, Vh1 and Colours Infinity. 

This year, the movies that released on OTT platforms had a great run at the awards show and Netflixâ€™s historical drama The Crown bagged the highest number of awards. The show won awards in four major categories, this included Best Television Series (Drama). Actors Emma Corin, Josh Oâ€™ Connor and Gillian Anderson won awards for essaying the roles of princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher respectively.  

Canadian sitcom Schittâ€™s Creek had five nominations and won an award under the Best Television Series (musical or comedy) category. Actor Catherine Oâ€™ Hara who played the role of Moira Rose in Schittâ€™s Creek bagged the award for Best Actress in a Television series.  Drama series Ozark and psychological thriller The Undoing had four nominations each but did not win any awards. 

Chloe Zhaoâ€™s Nomadland, a drama on the life of a woman who was rendered homeless crossing to hit the road in her trailer, and Sacha Baron Cohen's satire Borat 2 won the award for the Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy). Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao also won the award for best director and became the only second woman director and the first woman director of Asian descent to bag the award at the Golden Globes.  

Netflix's popular chess adaptation series The Queenâ€™s Gambit won two awards. Lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy won an award for Best Actress in limited television series. The show also won the award for Best Limited Series.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his work in Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom. The actorâ€™s wife Simone Boseman accepted the award on his behalf. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages and wishes for the Black Panther star.  

 

Here's the full list of winners under different categories at the Golden Globes:  

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture 

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
John Boyega, Small Axe 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy 
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek 

Best Motion Picture â€” Animated 
Soul 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True 

Best Screenplay â€” Motion Picture 
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Drama 
Emma Corrin, The Crown 

Best Original Song â€” Motion Picture 
'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead 

Best Original Score â€” Motion Picture 
Soul 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy 
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso 

Best Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy 
Schitt's Creek 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy 
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Drama 
Josh O'Connor, The Crown 

Best Motion Picture â€” Foreign Language 
Minari 

Best Television Series â€” Drama 
The Crown 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture 
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
Gillian Anderson, The Crown 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit 

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
The Queen's Gambit 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Drama 
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 

Best Director â€” Motion Picture 
ChloÃ© Zhao, Nomadland 

Best Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy 
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy 
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Drama 
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 

Best Motion Picture â€” Drama 
Nomadland

 

