Golden Globes 2021: â€˜The Crownâ€™, â€˜Nomadlandâ€™ and â€˜Schittâ€™s Creekâ€™ win big

The 78th edition of the Golden Globes was hosted virtually by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The 78th edition of The Golden Globes, an international award festival for films and television series, took place on February 28, 2021 (March 1 for India). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards show was telecast on TN and online. This year, the event was hosted by actor Tina Fey from Rainbow Room in New York and co-hosted by Parks and Recreation fame Amy Poehler from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The show was available to watch on NBC channel and to stream online on AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In India, it was telecast on Comedy Central India, Vh1 and Colours Infinity.

This year, the movies that released on OTT platforms had a great run at the awards show and Netflixâ€™s historical drama The Crown bagged the highest number of awards. The show won awards in four major categories, this included Best Television Series (Drama). Actors Emma Corin, Josh Oâ€™ Connor and Gillian Anderson won awards for essaying the roles of princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

Canadian sitcom Schittâ€™s Creek had five nominations and won an award under the Best Television Series (musical or comedy) category. Actor Catherine Oâ€™ Hara who played the role of Moira Rose in Schittâ€™s Creek bagged the award for Best Actress in a Television series. Drama series Ozark and psychological thriller The Undoing had four nominations each but did not win any awards.

Chloe Zhaoâ€™s Nomadland, a drama on the life of a woman who was rendered homeless crossing to hit the road in her trailer, and Sacha Baron Cohen's satire Borat 2 won the award for the Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy). Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao also won the award for best director and became the only second woman director and the first woman director of Asian descent to bag the award at the Golden Globes.

Netflix's popular chess adaptation series The Queenâ€™s Gambit won two awards. Lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy won an award for Best Actress in limited television series. The show also won the award for Best Limited Series.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his work in Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom. The actorâ€™s wife Simone Boseman accepted the award on his behalf. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages and wishes for the Black Panther star.

Here's the full list of winners under different categories at the Golden Globes: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Motion Picture â€” Animated

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Screenplay â€” Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€” Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Original Song â€” Motion Picture

'lo si (Seen)', The Life Ahead

Best Original Score â€” Motion Picture

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€” Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Motion Picture â€” Foreign Language

Minari

Best Television Series â€” Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director â€” Motion Picture

ChloÃ© Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€” Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€” Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday