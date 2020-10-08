Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore seized by Customs officials at Calicut airport, 4 held

The passengers were carrying 6 kgs of gold in paste form and had concealed it in various places on their bodies.

Customs officials in Kerala seized 6 kgs of gold in paste form, valued at Rs 2.5 crore from passengers of three separate flights arriving at the Calicut International Airport on Wednesday. While one of the four passengers arrested was found to have concealed the gold in their undergarments, some concealed the gold in their socks, another strapped it to their knees and one of the accused even tried hiding the gold in their rectum.

Officials with the customs preventive division in Kozhikode arrested 26-year-old Muhammed Aseeb from Chundapuram in Kozhikode and 27-year-old Jaseela Valiya Parambathfrom Peringalam, Kannur. The two persons had arrived from Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight at 12:30 am, but upon inspection, officials found Rs 1.673 kilogram of gold concealed in the womanâ€™s undergarment. The male passenger was found to be carrying 660 grams of gold in the form of three capsule-shaped packets concealed in his rectum. The gold is valued at Rs 90 lakh, reported Times of India.

Officials with the Air Customs Intelligence caught another two passengers carrying 3.7 kilograms of gold in paste form with a market value of Rs 1.65 crore smuggled from Dubai. The accused identified as Korangad Shanavas from Kannur was found carrying the gold paste inside his socks, reported The Hindu. The second accused, also from Kannur, MV Sainudhin, strapped 1.9-kilogram gold to his knee using a cloth.

In July, customs officials at Thiruvananthapuram airport seized diplomatic baggage addressed to a diplomat in the United Arab Emirates Consulate in the capital city of Kerala. The bag, which arrived by a chartered flight from UAE, contained 30 kgs of gold, shaped into cylindrical tubes. The subsequent investigation has created a political storm in Kerala, with several senior bureaucrats and politicians under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner.