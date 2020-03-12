Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Andhra, three held

The gold was smuggled into the country without any valid documents, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) release said.

news Crime

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested three people and seized 5.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.33 crore from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The gold was smuggled into the country without any valid documents, a DRI release said.

The three were on their way to Vijayawada from Coimbatore when DRI officials intercepted a bus at a toll plaza on NH-16 at Venkatachalam in SPS Nellore district in the wee hours of March 10.

While two persons carried the gold concealed in a tailor-made cloth belt with a zipper, another carried it in a handbag.

The three admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any documents to prove its purchase or import, the release said.

"Total smuggled gold bars and pieces weighing 5,460.930 grams and valued at Rs 2,33,73,747 recovered from them has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The three persons involved in dealing with smuggled gold have been arrested and further investigation is in progress," the DRI release stated.

Just last month, 20 kilos of gold, which was estimated to be worth Rs 17 crore was seized at the Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram by officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF), after authorities intercepted a private cargo courier.

At the time, investigation officials said that the gold was smuggled from Mumbai, without any official documents, to evade tax and sell it at a higher price.

On January 31 this year, the Nellore unit of the DRI intercepted three men travelling on a train from Chennai to Warangal in Telangana at the Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh, and found them carrying gold bars in packets, concealed in bags.

A total of 7.2 kg of gold valued at around Rs 3.05 crore was seized from them, the DRI had said at the time.

Read: 20 kg gold worth Rs 17 crore seized in Vijayawada airport