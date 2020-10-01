Gold smuggling: Municipal Councillor Karat Faizal taken into custody

The Customs department have taken into custody Koduvally Municipal Councillor Karat Faizal into custody, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. According to reports, customs sleuths have hinted that Faizal, based out of Kozhikode, could be an important player in the smuggling case and that his arrest is crucial to the probe.

His residence was searched on Thursday morning by officials, who also took some documents and checked his call logs. Faizal has been taken into custody and will be taken to Kochi for further interrogation.

According to local media reports which quoted customs officials, Faizal was involved in selling the first consignment of smuggled gold which landed in Thiruvananthapuram airport. However the department has not offered any evidence or information to establish this.

With Faizalâ€™s arrest, the National Investigation Agency or NIA will also investigate the Councillor in the case, in order to probe the terror funding angle.

Faizal is an important leader in the National Secular Congress, a party formed by PTA Rahim, a former Indian Union Muslim League member who broke away from the party. Faizal has several pictures with Left leaders on his profile and PTA Rahim was an LDF backed candidate. Faizal's alleged involvement has already created a huge political storm in Kerala. Faizal has been arrested before in 2015 in another case of gold smuggling.

In July 2020, customs officials at Thiruvananthapuram airport seized 30 kg of gold smuggled in a diplomatic bag. The case has now become a high profile scandal in Kerala and several public figures including former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Sivasankar IAS and Minority Affairs Minister KT Jaleel have been taken into custody.