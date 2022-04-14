Gold smuggling case accused Sivasankar’s VRS application rejected

Sivasankar is slated to superannuate on January 31, 2023.

The Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS) application of top Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar, who is an accused in the gold smuggling case, has been rejected by the Chief Secretary VP Joy on Wednesday, April 13. He is slated to superannuate on January 31, 2023. He was posted as Principal Secretary Youth and Sports Affairs. On April 12, the Pinarayi Vijayan government gave him additional charge of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

It was last week that he put in his request for availing VRS, but it has been rejected on technical grounds. According to sources, one reason was that since there are cases against him, it would not be possible to give him VRS. Sivasankar was the principal secretary to Pinarayi, when in 2020 his name surfaced along with the primary accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh. Sivasankar was sent to jail in October that year. He got bail in February 2021 and was reinstated in January this year.

The smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020, when customs officials arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, for allegedly smuggling gold in a diplomatic baggage destined for the Consulate. Swapna Suresh, who previously worked in the UAE consulate, and her associate Sandip Nair were also arrested in the case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru a few days later. Trouble started for Sivasankar after Swapna's arrest and then came out the tales of the relation with Sivasankar.

Pinarayi, unable to stand the massive onslaught first suspended Sivasankar from service and on October 29, 2020 he was arrested and after 98 days, he got bail.