Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 70 lakh seized in Chennai airport, two arrested

The passengers from whom the seizures were made had arrived in Chennai from Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia.

news Crime

Gold worth Rs 64.56 lakh and foreign currency valued at Rs 5.18 lakh were seized by customs officials from passengers, including two Sri Lankan women at the Chennai airport on Monday in three separate incidents.

In the first instance, gold concealed in the undergarments of the two women were recovered by air intelligence wing officials on their arrival from Colombo. The value of the gold seized was Rs 54.61 lakh and they were arrested, a press release said.

In the second seizure, the officials recovered gold hidden in the baggage of a passenger who arrived in Chennai airport from Singapore. The gold rods were found concealed in air pumps in the baggage. The gold rods were worth Rs 9.95 lakh, the release said.

In the third seizure, the sleuths recovered 7,300 USD worth Rs 5.18 lakh from a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur. The passenger had concealed the foreign currency in his pant pocket and another bundle in his rectum.

A few weeks ago, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two customs officials who were allegedly involved in helping people smuggle gold into India through airports. The officials of DRI also arrested 13 others who were involved in the racket. The officials had detained as many as 18 people who had flown in to Chennai from countries like Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia etc. They were reportedly carrying gold worth over Rs 5 crore.

Recently, the customs officials had also detained three persons in Chennai airport for attempting to smuggle exotic species of wild animals from Bangkok. The species that were seized included Marmosets, Iguanas, Tricolour Squirrel etc. The officials had maintained a vigil based on a tip-off, which led to them intercepting one Suresh (35) from Chennai. He was allegedly moving around in a suspicious manner, which led to the officials questioning him. He had concealed the animals in a stroller bag and a cardboard box, which was found out by the officials.

(With PTI inputs)