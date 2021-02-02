Gold and cash seized as ACB conducts searches on Karnataka govt officials

Rs 56.5 lakh in cash and 400 gm of gold have been seized from one location alone.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted search operations on Tuesday morning at 30 locations in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka connected to seven government officials for alleged corruption. The raids which are still undergoing have led to seizure of Rs 56.5 lakh in cash and 400 gm of gold from one location alone. The cash and gold seized were from the residence of an Executive Engineer in Dharwad.

In a statement, the ACB, said, “Today disproportionate asset cases are registered in Bengaluru city, Ballari, Kolar , Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada , Chitradurga and Kalburgi districts against seven government servants and searches started in 30 places under the supervision of SPs (Superintendent of Police).”

In Bengaluru, searches were held at the residence of Pandurang Garag, the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives.

The officials who were subjected to these “raids” also included doctors. Dr SN Vijaykumar, District Health Officer, Kolar and Dr Srinivas, Head of Department, Pharmacology, KIMS Koppal were among them.

Other officials who were searched were Jayaraj KV, Joint Director Town Planning, Mangalore Mahanagara Palike, Channabasappa Avati, Junior Engineer, Public Works Department, Magadi Subdivision, Devraj Kallesh, Executive Engineer, Minor irrigation Department in Shiggavi,Dharwad and Srinivas, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Dharwad.

These raids by the ACB come after high profile raids were conducted in Bengaluru and other nearby areas in November 2020 against Karnataka Administrative Service officer B Sudha. The ACB had then seized Rs 10 lakh in cash and an SUV vehicle. Sudha who is now administrator of the Information Technology and Biotechnology Department was previously posted as the Special Land Acquisition Officer in the Bangalore Development Authority.