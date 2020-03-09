Gokulam Films takes up Jayasurya’s 'Kadamattathu Kathanar'

Producer Vijay Babu was originally supposed to bankroll the film.

When Kadamattathu Kathanar was announced, it was said that Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House would bankroll the film on a big budget. But now there seems to be a change of plans. Due to the prior commitments, Vijay Babu has decided not to bankroll Kadamattathu Kathanar and the project is now being taken up by another top production house in Mollywood - Gokulam Films.

Confirming the news and putting an end to all rumors, producer Vijay Babu has posted on his social media page:

Jayasurya, the lead star of the film, thanked Gokulam Films’ Gopalan for taking up the project. He wrote:

Touted to be a high budget film, made with Rs 75 crores, the movie will be directed by Rojin Thomas. The team includes Monkey Pen's composer Rahul Subrahmaniam, and cinematographer Neil D'Cunha. R Ramanand has scripted the film.

Kadamattathu Kathanar will be a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of a legendary priest who lived in Kadamottom in the eighth century. The story of the mysterious Kathanar, known for possessing supernatural powers, will be made into a film with Jayasurya roped in to play the role as the priest. Reports are that this fantasy flick will be made in two parts and will be out in the 3D format.

Jayasurya are already working together for Sufiyum Sujathayum. Sufiyum Sujathayum is an intense romantic tale, we hear. The film has Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead and she will be seen as Jayasurya’s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Naranipuzha Shanavas, director of the critically acclaimed film Karie. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

(Content provided by Digital Native)