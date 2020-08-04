'Godman' tells family to kill infant for treasure after sacrificial cat escapes in TN

Kiranarajan advised the family to sacrifice their third baby to retrieve the treasure as a cat that was meant to be sacrificed had escaped.

news Crime

A 'godman' attempted to offer a five-month-old baby as human sacrifice to unearth a treasure in Tirunelveli district on Monday. The episode took place in the presence of the grandmother and father of the baby. The ‘godman’ Kiranarajan was an acquaintance of Parvathy, the baby's grandmother. A few months back, Kiranarajan received Rs 3.2 lakh from the family after he promised he would build them a house. Believing his words, Parvathy handed over the money but Kiranarajan, who was an alcohlic according to the police, completed only half the construction and left without finishing the remaining work.

When Parvathy asked Kiranarajan about the house, he claimed that he was a godman and he could see that there was treasure hidden in the plot. He allegedly said that the treasure could be retrieved if the family sacrifices a cat and a rooster. Parvathy agreed to give both with an aim to get the treasure, said sources.

Kalakkad police inspector Kaliappan told TNM, “Kiranarajan came to the house on Monday to sacrifice the animals and 'unearth the treasure'. However, during the rituals, the cat escaped from the place. Hence, Kiranarajan immediately said that the family should sacrifice their third baby. He said he would come and continue the rituals on Tuesday."

“As the information reached one of the relatives named Sornapandi, he immediately came to the house and stopped the arrangements for the rituals. He then informed us,” the inspector said.

“This is the first time Kiranarajan has been accused of a crime. He claimed himself to be a godman to be involved in the fraudulent practice,” Kaliappan added.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by Sornapandi under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested Ritiesh and Kumaresan, who were employed to dig a grave for the baby. The police are on the look-out for Kiranarajan, who is still absconding. The investigations are continuing.

This is the second attempt in recent months to murder a child for gaining wealth. On May 19, a 13-year-old girl was killed in Gandharvakottai of Pudukottai district allegedly by her father Panneer under the advice of a black magician named Vasanthi. The father murdered the girl and made up a story of sexual harassment to gain wealth and 'magical powers'.