Godavari flood recedes further in Andhra, 1.1 lakh people in relief camps

On the morning of July 19, the flood discharge had fallen to 19.5 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

Flood in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday, July 18, as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures. As of Tuesday morning, the discharge had fallen to 19.5 lakh cusecs. The State Disaster Management Authority said that 10 NDRF teams with 217 personnel, and 11 SDRF teams with 417 personnel were deployed for search and rescue operations, and advised people in the Godavari catchment area to be alert until the flood recedes completely.

According to a state government release, a total of 348815 people from six districts â€” Alluri Sitharama Raju, Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru â€” have been affected by the floods in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 133476 people have been evacuated so far, of which 110357 people are accommodated in 217 relief camps.

The Chief Minister held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials on Monday and asked them to start distributing ration supplies along with financial aid of Rs 2000 to all flood victims in the next 48 hours. Officials stated that so far one person died due to floods, and Jagan asked them to provide immediate relief to the kin of the deceased.

"Water level is gradually falling. However, continue the relief camps wherever required. Ensure supply of food and quality drinking water. Also, focus on sanitation," the Chief Minister said. Jagan emphasised on intensifying the distribution of ration supplies consisting of 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions and financial aid in each affected village.

The Chief Minister noted that since the reorganisation of districts, the scenario has changed from having only two Collectors for the two Godavari districts to six Collectors, along with six Joint Collectors and six SPs. He wanted the officials concerned to enumerate the damages to properties, and agricultural and horticultural crops in ten days. Jagan asked the officials to take measures for prevention of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the flood. He said priority should be accorded to power restoration works, plugging of breaches to canals in case of damage and supply of drinking water to the affected areas.