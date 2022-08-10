Godavari crosses first danger mark in Andhra, 5 districts face flood threat

Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which is yet to fully recover from last month's deluge, is once again in the grip of a flood threat as discharge in the Godavari crossed the 10 lakh cusecs mark.

For the second month in a row, river Godavari is in spate again and crossed the first danger level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, August 10. Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which is yet to fully recover from last month's deluge, is once again in the grip of a massive flood threat as discharge in the river crossed the 10 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) mark. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar said in a release on Wednesday morning that the current inflow in the Godavari stood at 10.27 lakh cusecs.

"We have issued the first warning signal at Dowaleswaram. We have accordingly alerted the officials of the districts along the river course to take required precautionary measures," Ambedkar said. One team each of NDRF and SDRF have been stationed in Alluri Sitarama Raju district for rescue operations, he said.

Flood flow at upstream Bhadrachalam in Telangana crossed 12.58 lakh cusecs due to heavy rains in the catchment area. Tributaries of the Godavari like Sabari have also been receiving heavy inflow due to the rains. As of 11 am on Wednesday, the water flow was at 12,72,480 cusecs, and the water level was at 50.30 feet. The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration sounded the first flood warning at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening as the water level reached 43 feet. The third warning level mark is 53 feet.

–గోదావరి వరదల బులెటిన్–

తేదీ: 10/08/2022

సమయం: 11:00 AM

ప్రస్తుతం గోదావరి నీటి మట్టం: 50.30 అడుగులు

క్రిందికి నీటి విడుదల: 12,72,480 క్యూ" August 10, 2022

The India Meteorological Department’s meteorological centre at Amaravati said in its weather warning on Tuesday that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on August 10. On August 11, 12 and 13, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On August 13, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD warning said.