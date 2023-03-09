'The goal is to be recognised on a global platform': Ram Charan opens up about RRR journey

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US, summed up his thoughts on the RRR journey to Sam Fragoso of the 'Talk Easy' show in Los Angeles.

With the Oscar Awards night inching closer, the expectations around 'RRR' are also on the rise. Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US, summed up his thoughts on the RRR journey to Sam Fragoso of the 'Talk Easy' show in Los Angeles. "RRR is a platform where this journey is going to come together. It's a way of achieving what all the hardworking directors and people in the movie industry in India wanted to see for the last 85 years. The final goal is to be recognised on a world platform," he said.

Commenting on the historic Oscar nomination for the 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR', Ram Charan said, "It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In the 154 films that he has done and the 42 years that he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement. But today, we have been nominated... He told me about the value of it." The actor also spoke about how the anticipation of winning an Oscar is a collective one, equating it with the fervour around an Olympic medal. "As younger actors, we don't know the value of this so early in our career, but my father knows the value, and I truly believe that we are praying for this for everyone in India too... It's like India winning an Olympic gold medal. I do not run, but I know the feeling when an Indian sportsperson holds that medal. The Oscars are an Olympic Gold medal equivalent for us," he added.

Ram also opened up to Fragoso on various aspects of his life from the Ayyappa deeksha, which he has been observing religiously for the last 15 years, to his upbringing in a filmy household under the watchful eyes of his father and Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi. "He thought it was very glamorous, tempting as an industry, and he wanted us to be as normal as possible. He did not want us to know that we had a superstar father and to take it for granted that it would all come easy to us. Whatever he did was right. Until this day, I am able to pay my EMIs and keep it going, and I am doing well because of his upbringing and the way he was," he said.