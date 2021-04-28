Goa imposes four-day lockdown from April 29

The lockdown will be imposed from 10 pm on Thursday to 7 am on Monday.

Amid a rising COVID-19 surge, Goa will undergo a lockdown from Thursday night to Monday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here on Wednesday. Essential services and industries will be open, Sawant also said.

The step has been taken in the wake of a surge in COVID19 cases in the state, Sawant said, while urging people not to panic-buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant has also urged tourists not to travel within the state during the lockdown, saying tourism activities in the state, including casinos, will be shut down.

"Tourists should stay put where they are. They cannot travel during the lockdown. Tourism activity will stop for four days," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister has also urged migrant workers not to leave the state, assuring them that the lockdown would be lifted on Monday.

"The lockdown has been imposed in order to break the COVID-19 chain," the Chief Minister said, adding that the district administration would be issuing a formal notification in this regard later on Wednesday.

"Essential services, like grocery stores, pharmacies, hotel and restaurant kitchens, industries will continue to remain open. Public transport will be stopped," the Chief Minister said.

While industrial activities will be allowed, public transport will remain shut and tourists will have to stay in Goa for four days. Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain closed while borders of the state will be open for essential service transportation.

Goa has seen a surge in COVID-19 mortality rates over the last few days with an average of more than 30 persons dying every day from COVID-19 related complications.

The state currently has 16,591 active cases, while 1,086 persons have died from COVID-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic. The restrictions in Goa come at a time restrictions have been announced in neighboring Karnataka and Maharashtra to curb the spread of COVID-19.