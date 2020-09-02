Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier, the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for coronavirus. He confirmed the news on Wednesday. The Goa CM is currently asymptomatic and is already in isolation at his residence. He has advised all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to take necessary precautions.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

Pramod Sawant is the 11th Chief Minister of Goa and represents the Sanquelim constituency in the Goa Legislative Assembly. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sawant is an Ayurveda medical practitioner by profession.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a video conference with officers in charge of COVID-19 care centres in Goa. He carried out a review of the functioning of COVID care centres and facilities for the patients in the state. He said that he directed all officers to ensure that all issues are resolved promptly whenever they arise, especially regarding food and hygiene. He also asked them to create awareness among recovered patients regarding plasma donation.

On September 1, a record 588 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,006. The tally of total active cases has reached 3,962. A total of 194 people died due to COVID-19 since March and about 13,850 people recovered.

Pramod Sawant is the fourth Chief Minister to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contracted the disease in late July. His test result returned positive on July 25 after he started developing symptoms.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the virus on September 3. Although he was asymptomatic, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive on August 24, just two days ahead of the monsoon session of the state Assembly. He was in home isolation after meeting with Union Minister Gajendra Sigh, who had tested positive.