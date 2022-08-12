Go First flight from Bengaluru diverted to Coimbatore as faulty smoke alarm goes off

The alarm went off because the engines were apparently overheated and engineers who checked the engines declared that there was some fault in the alarm system.

news Aviation

A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a 'faulty' smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers.

The aircraft landed safely at the Coimbatore airport and has been parked in the apron. According to sources, the pilot reported that all operations were normal.

The alarm went off after the twin engines apparently overheated. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination. When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: "The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway."

Of late, there have been a few instances where domestic flights faced technical problems and their routes were redirected. In July 2022, Go First flights from Mumbai to Leh, and from Srinagar to Delhi, had engine problems and both of them were grounded. The flight heading to Leh was diverted to Delhi as there was a fault in engine number 2, while the Delhi-bound flight returned to Srinagar for the same reason.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that they were investigating the matter and the flights would resume only when the civil aviation authorities cleared it. In July 2022, Union Minister for Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from DGCA to ensure that such incidents donâ€™t recur.

In July 2022, an Indigo flight bound for Sharjah from Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan when the pilots noticed a defect in one of the engines. In the same month, an Air India flight from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after there was a burning smell in the cabin mid-flight.

(With PTI inputs)