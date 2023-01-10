Go First apologises for Bengaluru airport incident, derosters staff

In a statement, Go First said that it has initiated an inquiry into the incident and that passengers who were left behind were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi.

news Controversy

Go First Airlines on Tuesday, January 10, apologised to passengers who were left behind in a coach at the Bengaluru airport on Monday, January 9 and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident. The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued a show cause notice. The airline has been given two weeks' time to respond to the show cause notice and based on the response, further action will be initiated.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement. It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident. Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

The airline also submitted an incident report on Tuesday to which the DGCA said that it appeared that the airline failed to comply with various norms. It added, "In the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation.”.

The show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

On Monday, some passengers mentioned about the incident on social media and in response to a tweet by a passenger, the airline urged the users to share their details and said, "We regret the inconvenience caused".

This is at least the third instance in less than a week where DGCA has issued a show cause notice to an airline. The regulator has issued show cause notices to Air India with respect to incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard two international flights.