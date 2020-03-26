'Go alone for purchasing essential commodities': TN Health Secy urges residents

“If absolutely necessary 1 adult and 1 child maximum can be allowed,” Beela Rajesh tweeted.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Beela Rajesh, on Wednesday requested people in Tamil Nadu to go alone for purchasing essential commodities. “If absolutely necessary 1 adult and 1 child maximum can be allowed,” she tweeted.

Request all to go alone for purchasing essential commodities. If absolutely necessary 1 adult and 1 child maximum can be allowed. — Dr Beela Rajesh IAS (@DrBeelaIAS) March 25, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Chennai Corporation banned e-commerce companies that deliver food such as Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato. It has further stated that delivery agents must strictly follow protocols of 'contactless delivery’ and this includes companies such as Grofers, Big Basket and Amazon Pantry.

This gave rise to concerns among people if delivery of milk, fruits and vegetables and groceries, considered essential services, through applications such as Big Basket, Grofers and Amazon Pantry, were allowed. Later on Thursday, Chennai Corporation updated that dry rations, vegetables and groceries from local super markets and e-commerce services, were allowed to be home delivered in Chennai.

“Only the cooked food supply from Zomato / Swiggy etc,. are NOT ALLOWED.” they tweeted.

Chennai Corporation has deployed 30 flying squad vehicles consisting of officers from Chennai Corporation, Police and Revenue Departments to strictly implement section 144. City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, too, has warned of strict action against those who do not follow the prohibitory orders. With a few exemptions, the Commissioner stated that bikes of motorists who venture out despite prohibitory orders will be seized. So far, four people have been booked in the city in the last two days for violating guidelines from the state Health Department officials to remain under home quarantine.

#GCC Commissioner Mr. G. Prakash IAS flags off 30 flying squad vehicles consisting of officers from Corporation, Police and Revenue Dept. to strictly implement the 144 imposed by TN Govt, as part of Corona Virus containment in the city.#Covid19Chennai#GCC#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/kZTHfldchu — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rose by eight on Wednesday to reach a total of 26. This was also the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in a single day.