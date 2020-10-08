'Gloves off': MS Dhoni takes spectacular catch, breaks IPL record

“Who says he is old?” was the collective response from the commentary box when Dhoni completed the catch.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni pulled off another spectacular catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Dhoni dived to his right to take the catch and dismiss KKR player Shivam Mavi and to the awe of commentators and audience alike, he did so without wearing his gloves. He fisted the ball with his bare hands before diving to complete the catch.

“Who says he is old?” was the collective response from the commentary box when Dhoni completed the catch. What was even more remarkable was that this appeared to be a plan chalked along with the bowler Dwayne Bravo.

Bravo, bowling the last over of the innings, bowled a wide fuller length delivery to Shivam Mavi, he went for a wild slog but could only manage an outside edge, Dhoni had taken off his right hand gloves to free his hand for a throw, but he flew towards his right and completed a fine catch to add to his growing collection of wicket-keeping genius.