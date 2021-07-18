GHMC worker tries to immolate self, alleges he was sacked for not paying bribe

Ramesh Yadav, who has been working in GHMC for the past 10 years, came with his wife to the GHMC office and tried to set himself ablaze.

Security officials at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rescued a contract worker who was trying to take his own life at the premises of the Hyderabad civic body on Saturday, July 17. Ramesh Yadav, who has been working as a sanitary field assistant with the GHMC for the past ten years, came with his wife to the GHMC office and tried to set himself ablaze.

Visuals on social media showed Ramesh pouring petrol on himself, even as security staff tried to thwart his attempts, and the manâ€™s wife is seen resisting the security officials. Later, Saifabad police took the man into custody and counselled him.

Ramesh has alleged that an Assistant Medical Officer working with the GHMC had been demanding money from him, and when he refused to pay, he was removed from the job, and it was given to someone else who paid the money.

Speaking to TNM, Ramesh Yadav said, "Dr Uma Gouri, who is an Assistant Medical Officer in Goshamahal circle, is demanding a payment of Rs 6,000 per month. I had earlier even paid Rs 25,000 to her husband once. When I refused to pay, she made someone file a frivolous complaint against me and terminated me."

Ramesh Yadav, a contract 'sanitary field assistant' was allegedly terminated for refusing to pay bribe to a Asst Medical Officer. He tried to immolate self at GHMC office.These are scathing allegations hope @GHMCOnline would look into them. pic.twitter.com/6fcnyA9A8V â€” CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 18, 2021

Ramesh Yadav has alleged that he is not the only one who was removed. Ramesh has said that a woman staffer who refused to pay this bribe was also removed from the job, and was replaced with someone who paid the bribe.

Ramesh said, â€œThere are two sanitary field assistants who force the workers to pay Rs 6,000 as bribe every month. They will ask us to pay the money to her husband through Phone Pay."

According to Ramesh, workers like him are paid a salary of Rs 18,000 but get only Rs 14,000 in hand after deductions and the payment of Rs 6,000 as a bribe has been affecting their families.

Ramesh has demanded that the GHMC Khairatabad Zonal officials cancel his termination and probe the corrupt practices by the Assistant Medical Officer, and people who are assisting her in harassing the workers.