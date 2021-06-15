GHMC sets up helpline to report on stormwater drains that need desilting

Six engineers, one per GHMC zone have been appointed to monitor the desilting work.

To report issues pertaining to the desilting of stormwater drains, people in Hyderabad can now reach out to exclusice helplines set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The GHMC on Tuesday released a list of exclusive helplines. Citizens with grievances can call or WhatsApp the details to these numbers. Six engineers â€” one per GHMC zone -- have been appointed to monitor the work pertaining to the desilting of drains. They will also fix issues reported to them over the phone:

Serilingampally zone: 9989930363

Khairatabad zone: 9491642490

Kukatpally zone: 8978026758

LB Nagar zone: 9849906733

Secunderabad zone: 9989930374

Charminar zone: 9704405314

GHMC landline number â€“ 040 241111111

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadavâ€™s office number: 9848021665 (WhatsApp only)

Mayorâ€™s office number: 9030066666

With the onset of monsoon, the GHMC has undertaken desilting works to prevent inundation of low lying areas in the city due to choked drains. The annual cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon season took a backseat owing to several of the GHMC staff being roped into COVID-19 related duties. On Tuesday, pre-monsoon works were initiated at Alwal to prevent water stagnation like in 2020. Officials told The Hans India that almost 95% of the desilting works were completed. The construction of new retaining walls and box drains to prevent inundation were also completed at Alwal.

For a cost of Rs 32.96 crore, the GHMC has deployed 139 Monsoon Emergency teams and static labour teams across its six zones. The corporation has also arranged for 67 mobile emergency teams with 78 vehicles

The GHMC mayor, G Vijaya Lakshmi on Monday visited several localities in the Old city of Hyderabad to oversee the progress of drain construction and cleaning works. The mayor also visited localities in the Rajendranagar circle that were flood-affected in 2020 and urged corporation officials to clear garbage from drains with urgency. The GHMC mayor, G Vijaya Lakshmi on Monday visited several localities in the Old city of Hyderabad to oversee the progress of drain construction and cleaning works. The mayor also visited localities in the Rajendranagar circle that were flood-affected in 2020 and urged corporation officials to clear garbage from drains with urgency.



