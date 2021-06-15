To report issues pertaining to the desilting of stormwater drains, people in Hyderabad can now reach out to exclusice helplines set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The GHMC on Tuesday released a list of exclusive helplines. Citizens with grievances can call or WhatsApp the details to these numbers. Six engineers â€” one per GHMC zone -- have been appointed to monitor the work pertaining to the desilting of drains. They will also fix issues reported to them over the phone:
Serilingampally zone: 9989930363
Khairatabad zone: 9491642490
Kukatpally zone: 8978026758
LB Nagar zone: 9849906733
Secunderabad zone: 9989930374
Charminar zone: 9704405314
GHMC landline number â€“ 040 241111111
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadavâ€™s office number: 9848021665 (WhatsApp only)
Mayorâ€™s office number: 9030066666
With the onset of monsoon, the GHMC has undertaken desilting works to prevent inundation of low lying areas in the city due to choked drains. The annual cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon season took a backseat owing to several of the GHMC staff being roped into COVID-19 related duties. On Tuesday, pre-monsoon works were initiated at Alwal to prevent water stagnation like in 2020. Officials told The Hans India that almost 95% of the desilting works were completed. The construction of new retaining walls and box drains to prevent inundation were also completed at Alwal.
For a cost of Rs 32.96 crore, the GHMC has deployed 139 Monsoon Emergency teams and static labour teams across its six zones. The corporation has also arranged for 67 mobile emergency teams with 78 vehicles
GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi inspecting the Dabeerpura Nala.#Hyderabad #GHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS #Dabeerpura #Nala pic.twitter.com/RWNLv4O8Gcâ€” Mounika_THI (@mounika_THI) June 14, 2021