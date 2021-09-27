GHMC puts Hyderabad on high alert for heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab

Official orders were issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to take necessary measures quickly, in order to handle any possible emergencies that might arise.

news Cyclone Gulab

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) put the city on high alert, following the very heavy rainfall warning issued for Hyderabad by the Indian Meteorological Department. While rainfall started on September 27, due to Cyclone Gulab, the impact might last up to September 29 the IMD had said. Official orders were issued by the GHMC to take necessary measures quickly, in order to handle any possible emergencies that might arise.

The GHMC, in an official note to HODs and Zonal Commissioners, said, "Alert Monsoon Emergency (MET) and station them at possible inundation locations based on previous experiences. Ensure that emergency team personnel are on the field and respond to calls.” It was further added to ensure the availability of boats, pumps, equipment, and machinery needed to tackle flood emergencies.

Relief and rehabilitation centres were asked to be prepared in the event that citizens needed to be shifted from flood-prone areas and to ensure that the basic amenities are available to them. Transport facilities were also to be arranged to evacuate and shift the population from possible inundation areas.

Many areas in the GHMC limits have been receiving rainfall under the impact of Cyclone Gulab. According to the data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), heavy rain was reported at Kapra with 16.5mm, followed by Madhapur with 16.0mm, among other areas, between 8.30 am to 9.00 am on September 27. Rainfall was reported in Moosapet, Kukatpally, Chandanagar, Patancheruvu, and Serilingampally as well.

K Nagaratnam, Director, IMD, Hyderabad Centre said that Cyclone Gulab would weaken over the next 12 hours and warned that several districts in Telangana will see moderate to heavy rainfall. Some of the areas including Khammam, Warangal (rural and urban), Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Peddapalli, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and others may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Telangana state government, on Sunday, has put all the districts on alert in view of the heavy rains forecast for the state. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference from New Delhi with the District Collectors. He directed them to keep a vigil on 'Gulab', which may show its impact over the entire state from Sunday evening for the next two days. He also asked them to set up special control rooms in all the districts to monitor the flood situation.

He further added that the officers and staff of GHMC should be alert in the wake of rising water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs.