GHMC puts decision to gift iPhones to 17 committee members on hold following outrage

The decision was announced by the Principal Secretary of MA&UD Department.

news Controversy

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to indefinitely put on hold its decision to gift iPhones to the 17 members of the standing committee. This decision was announced by Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development on twitter.

A day after the standing committee of the GHMC decided to gift seventeen of its outgoing members, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, a brand-new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 512 GB, the decision attracted strong criticism from all quarters, including the opposition parties.

The GHMC’s standing committee’s terms ends in February 2021, and has members from the TRS and the AIMIM. The standing committee is the highest authority in the civic body.

The standing committee meeting on Thursday was chaired by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan. The exorbitant gifts were to cost the exchequer a whopping Rs 27,23,740, with each iPhone (Pro Max) costing about Rs 1.6 lakh. This decision comes at a time when the civic body is facing a fund crunch.

Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said to TNM, “I am not involved in this decision at all. The Deputy Mayor is not part of the standing committee. However, whatever the Mayor is entitled to, the Deputy Mayor automatically is eligible for the same.”

BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao accused the TRS party of a “brazen abuse of power”. He said, “BJP feels this move is atrocious, irresponsible and a brazen abuse of power by GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor in passing a resolution in the standing committee of GHMC to gift the 17 corporators, who are outgoing, who lost their election. Each iPhone costs around Rs 1.6 lakh, which is a total of about Rs 30 lakh. Just imagine the degree of irresponsibility and the misuse of public money by the TRS corporators.”

He further added that this decision comes at the time when the civic body is unable to pay their own employees their salaries.

In the recently concluded municipal elections held on December 1, the TRS managed to win only 56 seats. This is short of the required numbers to get the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor post on its own. In 2015, the TRS had swept the civic polls.



