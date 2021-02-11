GHMC Mayoral polls to be held today: Here are the front runners

According to the schedule, directly elected ward members of the GHMC will be administered the oath at 11 am on February 11.

Security has been beefed up across Hyderabad, as the much-awaited election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad will be held on Thursday. The Telangana State Election Commission on Friday had directed the election authority and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to conduct the election on February 11 at 12.30 pm.

According to sources, a close tussle is expected between the parties. In the GHMC elections held last month, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 56 divisions in the 150-member body. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with 48 divisions while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged 44 seats. If ex-officio members are included, TRS has 88 divisions, MIM has 54, BJP is at 49 and Congress is at 2.

At least 97 representatives must be present for voting to take place, and BJP sources tell TNM that they may turn up and contest. An AIMIM source told TNM that if the BJP contests the elections, then even MIM will contest the poll. However, if the quorum of 97 is not there, the meeting may be postponed to Friday. However, if BJP or MIM attends, then a smooth sail for TRS is likely as they have the numbers to win both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Since the Mayor post is reserved for a woman candidate, senior TRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao's daughter, G Vijayalaxmi, is one of the front runners. Another contender is Bonthu Sridevi, who is the wife of Bonthu Rammohan. Bonthu Rammohan is the outgoing Mayor and hopes to pass on the baton to wife. Other contenders include P Vijaya Reddy, daughter of P Janardhan Reddy and Sindhu Adarsh Reddy, the daughter-in-law of MLC Bhupal Reddy.

Ahead of the meeting, all the newly-elected BJP corporators were seen offering prayers at a temple in Basheer Bagh, from where they are expected to carry out a padayatra to the GHMC council.

The #BJP certainly making a show and a fight of #GhmcMayorElection; all 48 elected corporators gather at temple at Basheer Bagh and then go on padyatra to #GHMC council where they take oath & then make a bid for both #HyderabadMayor & #DeputyMayor @BJP4Telangana @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/hJw4zzsmm5 â€” Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 11, 2021

Last month, State Election Commissioner (SEC) C Partha Sarathi had issued a notification for the election, directing the election authority and GHMC Commissioner to authorise one of the District Collectors having jurisdiction over any area comprising the GHMC to conduct the election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

If for any reason the election is not held on February 11, it shall be held the next day, the SEC said. He said a senior IAS officer will be appointed as an election observer. The poll panel made it clear that the election of Deputy Mayor should be taken after the election of Mayor.

The SEC on January 16 notified the newly elected ward members (corporators) to the council of GHMC. The gazette notification paved the way for holding the first meeting of the newly-elected members as also the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by them.

The term of the existing council of GHMC expired on February 10. The process of conducting the first meeting of the new council and election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will have to be completed by February 15.

With IANS inputs