GHMC heading for bankruptcy? TDP leader says Hyderabad civic body in deep debt

TDPâ€™s Katragadda Prasuna said that the GHMC had Rs 800 cr in fixed deposits in 2015 and alleged that now under TRS rule it has a Rs 4,650 cr debt.

news Controversy

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in deep debt and may soon face bankruptcy, Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Katragadda Prasuna said. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, she said, "It is difficult to see the GHMC in such deep debt. Hyderabad was once a thriving city, and it is sad to see the governing body in this state today."

Citing the work done by TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on developing the city, Prasuna further alleged that the civic body was being charged several crore rupees each day, as interest on its various loans alone. "How can we become a cosmopolitan city if we can't handle our debts? What will the Telangana government do if (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sells the joint properties of Telangana and AP in the city?" she asked.

The TDP leader also lashed out at Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, accusing him of lying to the public with false promises of developing the city. "The Hyderabad governing body is being weakened and the effect can even be seen in the sanitation department. What will the government do if houses are submerged when it rains? If the situation in Hyderabad is like this, what is the situation in other places?" she further asked.

In a press release, the TDP leader said, "In 2015, GHMC had Rs 800 crore in fixed deposits. Now under TRS rule, GHMC has Rs 4,650 crore in debt. Because of this, the municipality is paying Rs 1 crore as interest per day. As a result, Rs 365 crore is going towards it each year. Even sanitation workers are not being paid properly. How fair is it for the state government to push the municipality into such a dire situation."

"After the Chief Secretary informed the CM that there is Rs 800 crore in deposits with the GHMC, Rs 350 crore was transferred to the debt-ridden Road Transport Corporation (RTC). In this manner, these funds are being used up as well. The state government itself has to pay Rs120 crore as building taxes. Why is the GHMC not in a position to get this money? These pending bills should be collected, if GHMC has to become self-reliant," she added.

In February, GHMC employees said that their salaries were delayed for the first time in many years. A report in The Hindu pointed out that the civic body had availed a loan from The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for its flagship 2BHK scheme, besides another loan to fund its Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), where several flyovers, underpasses, and road junctions are being built. The report added that the expenditure on debt servicing at Rs 143 crore, had already surpassed the budget allocation of the GHMC, which was Rs 136.5 crore.

The GHMC is also said to have been failing in its payments to contractors, who undertake a large amount of civic work in the city. Last month, a contractor working with the civic body died of a heart attack, following which people close to him said that it was a result of stress due to lack of payments from the GHMC and piling debt. The GHMC Contractors Association said that he was owed pending dues of Rs 1.3 crore and was awaiting his payment for at least six months, TNIE reported.

In July, the civic body is also reported to have entered into an agreement hypothecating itself to (pledged money to) the State Bank of India (SBI) and to open a new bank account. According to reports, this would allow the bank to first withdraw its interest on the principal amount of a loan from the account, following which the GHMC can use the remaining amount for its operations and other maintenance work.