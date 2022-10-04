GHMC fines Telangana Minister for illegal Dasara hoardings in Hyderabad

Based on complaints over huge banners erected to mark the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals at Patny and Tank Bund Road, the GHMC issued challans to Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a fine on Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for erecting illegal banners at Patny circle in Secunderabad and Tank Bund Road. Based on complaints from Twitter users who shared images of huge banners erected to mark the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals, the Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) issued challans of Rs 20,000 in total in the name of Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Another challan for Rs 5000 was also issued to Talasani Ravinder Yadav, seemingly for a banner marking the minister’s birthday at Patny. The banners featured images of the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, as well as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his son and daughter Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Srinivas Yadav was fined Rs 5000 each for one banner at Patny, and three banners near Tank Bund Road. “Whereas it is found that without the written permission of competent authority you have placed … the articles mentioned … which form an inconvenience/obstruction/danger to public safety/nuisance, which is an offence committed under the [Sections 402, 421, 674, 596, 487] of GHMC Act. Therefore exercising powers under GHMC Act the offence is compounded with an amount of Rs 5000,” each challan issued by the EV&DM Directorate said.

Earlier in October 2021 too, many Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, including ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy, GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, and MLAs Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh, Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Maganti Gopinath were fined for putting up illegal banners and hoardings to mark the grand celebrations of TRS completing 20 years in politics. The roads of Hyderabad were filled with pink ribbon festoons and large hoardings to mark the occasion on October 25, blocking pavements in several locations and irking citizens. Based on complaints, the Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC’s Directorate of EV&DM issued multiple challans imposing fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh on many TRS leaders.

Hello @CEC_EVDM challan for two hoardings please.



Location - Patny Circle pic.twitter.com/i1haRyzqo7 October 4, 2022