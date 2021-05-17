GHMC fever survey covers 1.37 lakh households in Hyderabad in one day

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

news Coronavirus

As part of its COVID-19 containment plans, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) surveyed 1.37 lakh households in the city on Sunday as part of its door-to-door fever survey. A total of 1,563 teams from the health department had participated in the exercise. The survey began on May 3 and as of now, a total of 8,38,970 (8.38 lakh) households in the city have been surveyed, the GHMC said.

The GHMC staff, Asha workers and Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANMs) examined the residents for fever using a thermal scanner and checked for other COVID-19 symptoms. The areas in which many fever cases were reported were sanitised. Parallely, the Health Department had instructed government hospitals to conduct fever tests to the outpatients, and so far 1.93 lakh patients have been tested.

The GHMC has set up a helpline, 040 - 21 11111111, for all medical assistance and medicine kits for COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, as per the medical bulletin issued on Sunday, 3,816 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were recorded in Telangana. The death toll stands at 2955. The testing remained poor, with the government conducting only 44,985 tests. In the state, GHMC recorded the highest number of cases (658), followed by Rangareddy at 326 and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 293. Mulugu district recorded the lowest of 26 cases. According to the Director of Public Health, out of the total 5.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Telangana has 79.8% asymptomatic cases and 20.2% symptomatic cases.

While Telangana has limited its door-to-door fever survey to identify COVID-19 cases to just Hyderabad city, the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh is conducting a state-wide fever survey. As per the report from the Health Department, 39,000 persons across the state have been identified with COVID-19 symptoms. The survey which began on Saturday, is likely to conclude on Monday, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Singhal said.