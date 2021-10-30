GHMC bars sale of banned firecrackers, only green crackers allowed

The GHMC said that teams have been formed to identify shops selling imported firecrackers.

news Firecrackers

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Friday, October 29 issued orders prohibiting the sale of banned firecrackers after the Supreme Court’s order. Only the sale of green crackers which are not detrimental to the environment will be allowed, the corporation said.

The GHMC said, “Production, sale and use of firecrackers and series crackers or laris other than green crackers are banned, and illegal imports, sale and distribution of these fireworks is a punishable offense.” The GHMC said that teams have been formed to identify shops selling imported firecrackers.

It also requested citizens to come forward and share information.“Citizens are requested to share information on anyone found selling banned firecrackers to the nearest Police Station for suitable action. Citizens are also requested to encourage community fire cracking. For this purpose, particular area/fields would be pre- identified and pre-designated by the concerned authorities,” the order read.

The orders came after the Supreme Court said that Chief Secretaries and top administrative and police officials will be held personally liable if banned varieties of firecrackers were found to be used in any of the states.

The court clarified that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and that only those fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that any lapse on the part of the state governments, agencies and union territories will be viewed very seriously. “If it is found that any banned firecrackers are manufactured, sold and used in any particular area, the Chief Secretary of the State(s), the Secretary (Home) of the State(s) and the Commissioner of Police of the area, District Superintendent of Police of the area and the SHO/Police Officer in-charge of the police station shall be held personally liable,” it said.

It added that no authority can permit the use of banned firecrackers under the guise of celebration. “Celebration cannot be at the cost of other’s health. Under the guise of celebration nobody can be permitted to infringe the right of health of others,” the bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said.

