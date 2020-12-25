Ghastly road accident claims 4 engineering students in Telangana

The students were heading back to Hyderabad from a wedding function at Alair, and tried to squeeze between a car and a water tanker when the accident happened.

news Accident

A ghastly accident claimed the lives of four undergraduate engineering students in Yadadri-Bhuavanagiri of Telangana on Thursday night. According to the police, the accident happened near the Collectorate at Pagidipalli. Four people died on the spot, and three others were severely injured. Police said that the students were studying engineering second year at Holy Mary Engineering College at Ghatkesar of Medchal in Hyderabad.

The deceased students were identified as E Ravi Kiran (19), Venkatesh (19), P Kalyan Reddy (19), and V Karthik (19). While Kalyan hails from Jakranpally of Nizamabad, the remaining deceased were from Malkajgiri and Ghatkesar. Three students, Harshavardhan, Sai Charan, Akhil Reddy were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad following treatment at Bhuvanagiri area hospital.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the students were heading back to Hyderabad after attending a wedding function at Alair. Venkatesh was driving the car on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway. Speaking to TNM DCP said "The driver, Venkatesh, tried to overtake through the gap between the two vehicles but their car hit against the other car at the extreme left. To avoid a collision, Venkatesh tilted the steering of the vehicle to the right and ended up ramming the water tanker which was watering plants on the median."

A case was registered under IPC sections for causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide and causing hurt by endangering life and safety of others.

When asked if there is any findings of drunk driving, DCP said "no alcohol contents were found." The accident is believed to have resulted due to the overtaking miscalculation by the driver.

The DCP said that while three died at the spot, one succumbed on the way to hospital. Of the three other injured, one student's leg was fractured while two have been discharged.

The accident brought the highway into traffic snarls for a while; later, the police cleared the way to ease the traffic.

According to senior DCP, the postmortem for the bodies is underway at Bhuvanagiri hospital and bodies will be given to the parents shortly.