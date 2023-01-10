#GetOutRavi posters appear in Chennai after Governor walks out of TN Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had skipped key sections of his speech prepared by the state government and walked out of the Assembly on Monday.

Posters with the hashtag "#GetOutRavi" appeared in Chennai a day after Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly on Monday, January 9. The poster featured pictures of Chief Minister MK Stalin,Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries. The posters put up by the DMK thanked everyone who started the hashtag "#GetOutRavi" and made it the number 1 hashtag.

The disagreement between Ravi and Stalin arose when Ravi skipped key sections of the dossier prepared by the state government and added new terms that were not part of it in his customary address to the Assembly. Stalin brought a resolution against Ravi on the grounds of violating Assembly tradition, to declare as valid only the text prepared for the Governorâ€™s address. Ravi's decision to omit three portions of his speech, which included mentions of Ambedkar, Dravidian leaders, the Dravidian model of governance, and the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, was condemned by the DMK government. The resolution was passed in the Assembly, and Ravi subsequently walked out before the session ended with the customary playing of the national anthem.

The stand-off between Ravi and the government has been ongoing for months, with the most recent controversy occurring last week when Ravi suggested that the name "Thamizhagam" would be more appropriate than "Tamil Nadu." The events in the Assembly sparked a public response, with hashtags calling for Ravi to "get out" trending on social media and tweets with the hashtags "#GetOutRavi" and "#GetOutRNRavi" expressing support for Chief Minister MK Stalin and calling for Governor RN Ravi to leave office.

Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin condemned the Governor @rajbhavan_tn for deviating from the approved speech and moved the motion to remove his extra remarks from assembly records!



Unable to face the heat and humiliation, Governor walked away midst of the session! #GetOutRavi pic.twitter.com/5BhJ18Vr14 January 9, 2023

RN Ravi skipping parts of the speech dealing with social justice, or refusing to call Tamil Nadu by its name, or walking out from the Assembly, not approving legislationsâ€”all this drama is desperate overreach by a rubber stamp. We threw out colonial rule in 1947, so #GetOutRavi â€” Meena Kandasamy (@meenakandasamy) January 9, 2023