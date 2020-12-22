Partner

Get started with fantasy cricket with the best platform

Fantasy cricket allows you to create your fantasy team and win cash prizes.

Fantasy cricket has taken over the cricket fandom by storm. It has provided an opportunity for all cricket lovers to showcase their cricket skills and knowledge and make money out of it.

All you have to do is find the best fantasy platform and get started with the game.

With the rising popularity of fantasy cricket, the number of fantasy platforms has also increased. But Gamezy is a platform that is trusted by millions of fantasy players. Letâ€™s get to know more about this fantasy cricket platform and the benefits it offers.

Gamezy Overview

Gamezy is a fantasy cricket app that helps you to get started with fantasy cricket. Unlike other apps, this is a trusted app that also offers you dozens of other benefits.

This platform is made for both experienced and rookie players. It comes with a user-friendly interface that makes it easier for you to use it. However, the best thing about playing on Gamezy is that it offers many benefits. We will be discussing each of these benefits in the section below.

If you are playing fantasy cricket for the first time and donâ€™t know where to start, Gamezy is the option for you. This is a safe and trusted fantasy cricket app made for cricket lovers.

Benefits Offered By Gamezy

Gamezy offers several benefits which you will not find on other fantasy apps. This is one of the main reasons why players prefer this app over others.

The main benefits provided by Gamezy include:

Allows you to play during the game

Missed the chance to join the match in the beginning? No issues, because Gamezy allows you to play during the game. You can start playing from 2nd inning and live fantasy every five overs. This is one of the best things about this app.

Get your winnings in 15 minutes

Gamezy doesnâ€™t keep you waiting for your winnings. If you win the match, your winnings will be sent to you within 15 minutes of the match's end. This is something that you will not find in the other apps as they keep you waiting for long. This also proves that Gamezy is not a fraud app.

Available in 8 languages

Another great thing about Gamezy is that it is available in 8 different languages. This allows you to play fantasy cricket in your language.

Missions and leader boards

Gamezy also provides you personalised missions to complete. Join their leaderboard and get a chance to win exciting prizes.

Other games

The app also provides you with a variety of other games like Poker and Rummy. Along with fantasy cricket, you can also try your luck in these games.

Fast withdrawal

Unlike other fantasy apps, Gamezy allows for faster withdrawals through IMPS. They also have the option for PayTm withdrawal.

Gamezy is one of the best fantasy cricket apps out there. You wonâ€™t get a better app than this to start your fantasy cricket journey.