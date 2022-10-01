‘Get out, I have to eat’: Kerala RTC bus conductor abuses passengers

In the video, the woman conductor is seen talking abusively towards women, forcing them to alight the bus they had boarded while it was parked in the stand.

news Controversy

The short clip of a woman conductor behaving abusively towards passengers inside a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus has gone viral over the social media. The video showed passengers – mostly working class women – who had boarded the bus while it was parked at the Chirayinkeezhu stand in Thiruvananthapuram, being showered with abuse and made to alight by a woman conductor.

She keeps saying that they need to get out since she has to eat and no passengers are allowed. The video has invited a lot of criticism on KSRTC, which is going through a deep financial crisis. KSRTC staff recently were involved in another controversy after a man and daughter were allegedly beaten up by them.

The woman conductor has been identified as Sheeba of the Attingal depot and the bus was scheduled to go from Chirayinkeezhu to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, according to media reports . The incident happened around noon on Saturday, October 1. In the video, Sheeba is first seen rudely asking the passengers who had boarded early to step down because "this is the place I eat at, I can't go to a hotel or a bakery." She asks the one member of the staff who is on the bus to remain there, while repeatedly asking others to get down.

When a few women still refuse to do so, the conductor turns abusive, using derogatory language against them. Elderly women and a woman holding a baby are seen hurriedly climbing down the bus.

It is not clear what started the outburst. However, it is happening soon after another episode of abusive behaviour shown by staff of KSRTC towards a student and her father who were making enquiries about delay in issuing concession cards. It was on September 20 that Preman, a 55-year-old man, walked into Kattakada bus station. The staff were allegedly upset by the questions he raised and Preman and his daughter were manhandled at the depot. They had to get treated at a hospital later. After the incident came to light, the government suspended four employees involved in the attack and Transport Minister Antony Raju condemned the incident.

The minister has once again been called to take action after the video of the woman conductor’s abusive behavior went viral. It doesn’t help the reputation of KSRTC that the company has been going through a financial crisis for a long time, with huge debts and delayed salaries for its employees.