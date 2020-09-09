At general council meet, DMK slams Centre on NEP, EIA and UPSC exams

The DMK condemned the AIADMK-led dispensation for its failure to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

news Politics

The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meeting over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification.

The party condemned “taking away the social justice rights of Other Backward Classes and the Scheduled Castes” in the Union Public Service Commission’s civil service examinations for 2019 and demanded an inquiry.

The party's meeting in Chennai, chaired by party president MK Stalin reiterated its opposition to the NEP and dubbed several proposals in the policy as “retrograde” and tantamount to slighting” states and centralising education.

Proposals like a Higher Education Commission of India to take varsities in the state under the ‘Centre's control’, entrance exams for arts and science streams, nod for foreign varsities, formulating syllabus at the central level, and a bid to ‘merge’ the central institute of classical Tamil, an autonomous institution, with a university were flagged by the party as ‘unwelcome.’

The policy gave prominence to Sanskrit and showed a step-motherly attitude towards other Indian languages, the party alleged.

The Centre was interfering in the few education rights vested with the states which was autocratic, the Dravidian party said in its meeting, which was originally slated to be held in March but was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This general council urges the AIADMK government to strongly oppose this policy (NEP) since it is against Tamil Nadu's two language formula,” said its resolution.

To empower states to have a better say in matters of education, the DMK wanted education to be brought back to the state list from the concurrent category of the Constitution.

Till such time that the NEP is debated in parliament by all state parties, the BJP government at the Centre should not take any steps to implement the policy, a resolution adopted in the meeting said.

The DMK said that it could see the 10 percent reservation for the economically backward upper castes adversely affecting social justice in every stage of the civil service examination.

The party further alleged that be it preliminary, main or the interview stage, the backward classes, SCs, STs were relegated to a position behind the economically backward sections.

Injustice was, hence, done and the exam result was declared without transparency, the party claimed and demanded an impartial and honest inquiry into the civil services exams to render justice.

The party also opposed the draft EIA notification saying it would dilute the existing environment protection laws.

“This meet condemns the BJP-led Centre,” another resolution said for not releasing the EIA notification even in Indian languages listed in the Constitution and for staging a ‘drama’ in the name of an ‘eyewash’ public consultation.

The central government should unconditionally withdraw the undemocratic notification since it was to encourage projects that would wreak havoc on the environment, farmers and agriculture and also went against the rights of states, the meet said.

The party welcomed a Supreme Court judgment on sub-quota for Scheduled Castes and pointed out that the reservation for Arunthathiyars within the SCs in Tamil Nadu was ushered in by the DMK regime in 2009.

The DMK hit out at the Centre for overlooking alleged corruption in the AIADMK government and condemned the AIADMK-led dispensation as well for its failure to manage COVID-19 and levelled corruption charges against the state government in floating bids for coronavirus-related activities.