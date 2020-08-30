Genelia Deshmukh recovers from COVID-19, shares her experience on Instagram

Genelia, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Saturday, revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymptomatic.

"I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With god's grace I tested negative today," the 33-year-old actor said. "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness," she added.

Genelia further said that she is happy to be back with her family. "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourself with love...that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit - the only way to fight this monster," she added.

Over the past few months many celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members, Nikki Galrani among others.

Genelia, who made her acting debut in 2003 Hindi flick Tujhe Meri Kasam, has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Kannada films. She married Riteish Deshmukh in 2012, with whom she debuted in 2003, and the couple has two children together. The actor who has won several awards was last seen in a cameo in the Marathi language film Mauli. Her last feature role was in the 2012 Telugu film Naa Ishtam.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 7,64,281 COVID-19 cases and 24,103 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)